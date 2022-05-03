Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU prepares new package of sanctions against Russia including oil ban

LIVE: Russia on Monday launched a fresh assault on the critical Ukrainian port of Odessa as the United States warned that Moscow was preparing formally to annex embattled regions in the east. The new heavy fighting came as the European Union said it was bracing for a complete end to Russian gas supplies, with the bloc preparing another package of sanctions sure to anger President Vladimir Putin.

After failing to take the capital Kyiv, Moscow has shifted its two-month-old invasion to largely Russian-speaking areas and has stepped up pressure on Odessa, a celebrated cultural hub that is a crucial port on the Black Sea.

Among the most battered cities is Mariupol, where an untold number have died and survivors have little access to food, water and medicine. Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, where soldiers and civilians have been sheltering in a maze of underground tunnels.

Western powers have levelled unprecedented sanctions against Russia over the war while delivering money and weapons to Ukraine, including a $33-billion (31 billion-euro) arms and support package announced by US President Joe Biden last week. The European Commission will propose a new package of sanctions today, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials said.