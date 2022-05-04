Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russian strikes pound Ukraine, EU prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow

LIVE: As the war entered day 70 on Wednesday, Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, unleashing rockets on a steel plant that is Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city of Mariupol as the European Union prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow.

Fresh Russian attacks in the Donetsk region killed 21 civilians and injured 27, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Attacks and shelling also intensified in Luhansk, with the most difficult area being Popasna, where it was impossible to organize evacuations, regional governor Serhiy Haida said.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had struck a military airfield near the Black Sea port of Odesa with missiles destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies. Ukraine said three missiles targeted the Odesa region and all were intercepted.