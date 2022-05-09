Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Kyiv says 60 dead in school bombing
The Grande Pettine Hotel is destroyed by a missile in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated on May 09, 2022 07:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on Monday. The celebrations will take place even as Russian forces fight Ukrainians in one of the deadliest European conflicts since the end of World War Two 77 years ago. Putin is expected to flaunt his military might during the symbolically important event. In another development, nearly 60 people died after a Russian bomb hit a school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said. The death toll was confirmed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reported school bombing and called it another reminder that “it is civilians that pay the highest price” in war. Meanwhile, after holding talks with Zelenskyy via video conference Sunday, the G7 leaders – the group comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – pledged to phase out dependency on Russian energy, including phasing out or banning the import of oil.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 09 May 2022 07:10 AM

    Putin set to lead WW-2 victory celebration & a reminder from Zelensky: 10 points

    Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday as Moscow prepares to mark the Victory Day celebrations, 77 years after the World-War 2 ended. Read more

  • Mon, 09 May 2022 06:12 AM

    Mariupol steelworks soldiers vow no surrender

    Ukrainian forces in the Azovstal steelworks in the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol -- the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city -- vow to fight on, reports AFP. Ukraine has said all women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from Azovstal as part of a UN and Red Cross humanitarian mission.

