Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Kyiv says 60 dead in school bombing

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on Monday. The celebrations will take place even as Russian forces fight Ukrainians in one of the deadliest European conflicts since the end of World War Two 77 years ago. Putin is expected to flaunt his military might during the symbolically important event. In another development, nearly 60 people died after a Russian bomb hit a school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said. The death toll was confirmed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reported school bombing and called it another reminder that “it is civilians that pay the highest price” in war. Meanwhile, after holding talks with Zelenskyy via video conference Sunday, the G7 leaders – the group comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – pledged to phase out dependency on Russian energy, including phasing out or banning the import of oil.