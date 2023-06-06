Home / World News / Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up major dam on Dnipro River near Kherson

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up major dam on Dnipro River near Kherson

Bloomberg |
Jun 06, 2023 11:19 AM IST

The rise in water levels now threatens to flood villages along the Dnipro river.

Ukraine said Russian forces have blown up a dam at the Kakhovska hydro power plant in the south of Ukraine, causing a rise in water levels that threatens to flood villages along the Dnipro river.

Overview of Nova Khakovka dam in south Ukraine.(AFP)
Overview of Nova Khakovka dam in south Ukraine.(AFP)

Ten villages on the western bank of the Dnipro and a part of the city of Kherson face the risk of flooding and people were urged to prepare for evacuation, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Telegram.

“Water will reach critical levels in five hours,” regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of Ukraine, which has been occupied by Russian forces for more than a year, uses water from the Kakhovska reservoir for cooling its reactors.

Also Read: Russia is evading international sanctions on weapons: Ukraine's Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has summoned the nation’s national security and defense council for an urgent meeting on the attack, the council’s secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Facebook.

The dam was blown up by Russian troops, the southern military command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook. The scale of the damage, changes in water levels and areas in danger of flooding were being evaluated early Tuesday.

Russia hasn’t commented on the incident officially so far, Ukraine has warned repeatedly in the past year that Russia may attempt to blow up the dam to try to prevent Ukrainian forces reclaiming territory in the country’s south that was occupied early in President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion.

The dam’s destruction, which will cause a lack of water supply for the surrounding area, occurred as Ukraine is poised to begin its much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian troops including those dug in alongside the Dnipro in Kherson region.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis
ukraine russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out