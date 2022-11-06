Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: Russian TV host boasts about missiles that can hit ‘London in 9 minutes’

Watch: Russian TV host boasts about missiles that can hit ‘London in 9 minutes’

world news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In a video widely shared on social media, Vladimir Solovyov can be seen talking about Russia's nuclear capabilities.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman walks down a road near the Ukrainian border with Russia in Kharkiv region.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

A Russian television host bragged about Russian hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting London in just 9 minutes if they were launched. In a video widely shared on social media, Vladimir Solovyov can be seen talking about Russia's nuclear capabilities.

Read more: Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

"Everybody there is getting hysterical today because it can get to London from Belarus in 9 minutes," Vladimir Solovyov said in a segment on state-television.

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic missile with a claimed range of 2,000 kilometers.

Read more: Russia military leaders talk. Topic: How and when nukes will be used in Ukraine

"The Killjoy missile also known as Kinzhal has a range of over 2,000 km and can reach a speed 12 times the speed of sound, 9 minutes and 'hello London!' or rather 'Hello and goodbye London!'" Vladimir Solovyov added.

Watch video here:

In September, state Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov had claimed that Russia could hit the United Kingdom with nuclear weapons and turn it into a "Martian desert".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP