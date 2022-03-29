Ukraine military ‘seriously degraded’: Russian minister as peace talks are held

Ukraine's military capacity has 'seriously degraded', Russia defence minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Tuesday in a televised meeting with officials. Shoigu also claimed a principle objective in the first phase of Moscow's 'special military operation' had been completed. He warned of an 'appropriate response' if NATO supplies Kyiv with air defence systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister's remarks came after Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkey's Istanbul for another round of talks - the first in-person negotiations in over three weeks - to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II. Turkey president Recep Erdogan urged both sides to 'put an end to this tragedy'.

READ: Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold talks

"We believe that there will be no losers in a just peace. Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone's interest," Erdogan said as he greeted the two delegations.

Russia's delegation includes Roman Abramovich, billionaire and former owner of football club Chelsea. Abramovich is widely seen as Putin's unofficial envoy.

READ: ‘… I will thrash them’ - Putin in response to Ukraine's terms - Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the talks began Ukraine advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said the key issues being discussed were a stable ceasefire and security guarantees for Kyiv.

Russia's invasion began Feb 24 - ostensibly to 'free Ukraine from oppression' and to 'de-militarise' and 'de-nazify' the former Soviet state.

A regime change is believed to be the primary objective, with the Kremlin set against its neighbour joining NATO, which has been accused of endangering Russian national security by encroaching on its western borders.

Last month Russia said it would continue till Ukraine's military is destroyed.

'16,600 soldiers, 582 tanks and...': Russia's losses per Ukraine media

After initially struggling for weapons, Ukraine has been bolstered by large arms shipments from the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey and others. Shipments range from small arms and ammunition to missile defence systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What weapons is Ukraine using to fight Russia | See list, pics and details

There were also plans to send fighter jets via Poland but that has been shelved.

Moscow's hope of a quick victory has been thwarted by stiff resistance but hopes are still not high for a breakthrough today, particularly given reports Putin insists he will 'thrash' Ukraine.

Russia has unleased advanced weapon tech over the past few weeks, including hypersonic and cruise missiles, as it looks to batter Ukraine into submission.

READ: 5 points on Kinzhal - Russia's advanced hypersonic missile

The number of casualties - civilian and military - on either side is unknown but estimates by relief agencies say the former is likely in the thousands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The United Nations has estimated four million have fled Ukraine as refugees, including over half of all Ukrainian children.

Russia has played down its casualties but reports suggest hundreds, if not thousands, of soldiers have died and significant equipment has been lost.

Reflecting scepticism among Ukraine's Western allies, British foreign secretary Liz Truss said she thought the Russian president was 'not serious about talks'.

With input from Reuters

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON