What weapons is Ukraine using to fight Russia | See list, pics and details

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a desperate appeal to the US Congress on Wednesday, asking for additional military support to help fight off Russia. Within hours president Joe Biden promised $800 million in weapons to fight 'war criminal' Vladimir Putin. The new batch will include 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelin rockets, 100 'tactical' drones, 20 million rounds of small arms ammo, and 25,000 sets of body armor.

The weapons provided by the US are in addition those supplied by European Union nations, including Germany, France and Spain. Turkey has supplied drones.

This is what we know about the weapons that will be provided (or have already been provided) to Ukraine, not just by the United States but also by other countries.

S-300 missile defence systems

A US military source who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said the S-300 - a sophisticated missile of Russian design owned by some European NATO members - is seen as a viable longer-range anti-aircraft system and one easy to integrate into Ukraine's military.

Switchblade 'kamikaze' drones

These drones, the source said, have the ability to loiter over a target before attacking. According to AFP there are two variants - Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600, which is 1.3 metres in length. Both can be launched from land, air or sea, but the larger variant has a range of 50 miles and can deliver a precision strike with anti-armour warheads.

Stinger anti-aircraft systems

Perhaps one of the more recognised missiles in the world - variations have been used in several conflicts over the years, including the Soviets in Afghanistan - this is a shoulder-fired missile used by ground troops to combat low-altitude aerial threats. They can also be fired from helicopters. The US has already delivered, or is delivering, 600 of these. Other countries, like Germany, have also pledged hundreds to Ukraine.

Javelin missiles

The Javelin is an anti-tank missile system that uses thermal imaging to find its target. The US will provide Ukraine with 2,000 of these famously deadly missiles, AFP reported. The total number of Javelins from the US is unclear but it is believed to be a considerable amount.

Their efficiency is staggering; reports indicate a 93 per cent kill rate against Russian tanks, forcing Moscow to pull tank divisions from the front lines in some instances.

Images of Ukrainian troops carrying Javelin missile launchers on their shoulders have flashed around the world, making the anti-tank weapon a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion

Next-generation light anti-tank weapons

The UK says it has sent 3,615 of the short-range NLAW missiles with launchers. Other European countries have also contributed - according to Bloomberg, Germany said it was sending 1,000, Norway 2,000 and Sweden 5,000. These are relatively light-weight and have a range of about 800 metres, according to the Guardian, making them ideal for infantry to use.

Both Javelins and NLAWs hit a tank from above, where its armour is weakest. Both are also 'fire-and-forget' missiles, meaning Ukraine soldiers can leave as soon as the shot its taken. This reduces the risk of a potentially deadly counterattack once their position is revealed.

Starstreak anti-aircraft weapons

British defence minister Ben Wallace has also promised to supply an unspecified number of high-velocity Starstreak anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, the Guardian reported. Regarded as some of the fastest short-range surface-to-air missiles in the world, they boast laser-guided targeting systems to increase the chances of hitting the enemy.

Britain has also said it will deploy Sky Sabre - a medium-range missile defence system - in Poland (which borders Ukraine) to protect it from future Russian attacks.

Bayraktar TB2 drones

Kyiv has around 20 Turkish combat drones. "These are, in comparison to ground combat, relatively small in number, but important for Ukrainian morale because it shows Russia does not control the skies," Aaron Stein of the Foreign Policy Research Institute told AFP.

The TB2 is 6.5 metres long and half the weight of the US' Reaper. It has four laser-guided munitions. Its manufacturer claims it can fly for 27 hours and has a ceiling of 25,000 feet.

The US has already delivered, or promised, $1.2 billion in security assistance that includes five Mi-17 helicopters, four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars, missiles, shotguns and machine guns and around 40 million rounds of ammo.

