Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine's military resources 'almost exhausted', Russia claims

Ukraine's military resources 'almost exhausted', Russia claims

AFP |
Aug 16, 2023 06:21 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Russian defence minister said.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted", as Kyiv wages a gruelling counter offensive to recapture lost territory.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka.(AFP)

"Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

Read more: Afghanistan women demand education rights in UN appeal: ‘Nothing allowed for us…'

He added that there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.

Kyiv kicked off its long anticipated counter offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

While Ukraine has claimed gains around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in its east, Russia has claimed advances around the town of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Shoigu was speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security. Russia invited representatives from over 100 nations to attend, but Western countries were excluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP