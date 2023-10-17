News / World News / Vladimir Putin jabs Joe Biden: US should learn to respect others

Mallika Soni
Oct 17, 2023

Joe Biden had said, “Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin rejected comments by US president Joe Biden, saying in an interview in Beijing that Moscow's interests could not be suppressed, and that US politicians should learn to respect others. In an interview, Joe Biden had said, “Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing.”

This comes as Vladimir Putin, subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, made a rare trip to China to attend the Belt and Road forum in Beijing.

Read more: ‘If they want to fight with Russia…’: Vladimir Putin dares ‘nonsense’ US

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said on the suggestions that the United States should prepare for a war against Russia and China that these were nonsense as he warned the West that any war against Moscow would be on a whole different level to the conflict in Ukraine.

"I don't think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war," Vladimir Putin said, adding, "But we want peace. Moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense - I don't think it is serious. I think they are just scaring each other."

“And if they want to fight with Russia then it will be a completely different war - it will not be carrying out a special military operation. Look at the Middle East - is that a special military operation - can you compare them? If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, then it would be a completely different story. I don't think that people in their right minds can think about such a thing, but if such a thought does come to them then it can only cause us to be wary," the Russian leader said.

