Vladimir Putin scared? Russian president ‘clears his schedule' to focus on this

Russian president Vladimir Putin delayed his traditional televised call-in show which typically occurs at this time of year as Moscow prepares for Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported. This comes as Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv's counteroffensive operations were underway, while remaining resistant on sharing details.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

Responding to Vladimir Putin's message that Ukrainian forces had certainly begun their counteroffensive, Zelensky asserted, "Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at" listing Ukraine's top military brass by name.

The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin event usually takes place in June every year giving a chance to Russian citizens to call in and ask their president about issues that impact their daily lives. Last year, the Russian president had also scrapped the call-in. It was widely assumed then that the decision was taken owing to Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Kommersant reported that the call-in show was anticipated to take place this summer, but the decision was made recently to delay it. Jason Jay Smart—a political adviser on post-Soviet and international politics told Newsweek that he believes Vladimir Putin could be postponing the show because he fears Russia will suffer more setbacks.

“Putin recognizes that the counteroffensive could undermine whatever he says publicly to citizens. Delaying it allows him to use the event, later, to justify why Russia is losing territory in Ukraine,” Jason Smart said.

The call-in event could still take place this year, perhaps in November or December, the newspaper reported adding that this timing would allow Vladimir Putin to take calls from the Russian public before the possible announcement of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign.

In April, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the show would likely be held on an unspecified date in June.

"As for the Direct Line, we said that as soon as we decide, we will announce the dates. So far, as you know, we haven't announced any dates. We're quietly preparing for it, little by little. We will certainly inform you when the time comes," Dmitry Peskov had said as per Tass.

