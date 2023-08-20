Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will give Ukraine $5 billion in aid per year, Germany finance minister says

Reuters |
Aug 20, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia.

Germany expects to provide Ukraine with around 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion) in financial aid per year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia and has said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

In May, for example, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight.

