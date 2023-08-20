News / World News / No advertising screens in Iraq's capital after porn hack incident: ‘Immoral’

No advertising screens in Iraq's capital after porn hack incident: ‘Immoral’

ByMallika Soni
Aug 20, 2023 05:37 PM IST

Baghdad advertising screens: Following the order, several screens that usually show advertisements were switched off.

Authorities in Iraq's capital Baghdad ordered the shutdown of LED advertisement screens installed across the city after a hacker showed a pornographic film on one of them, security forces said. The suspect has been arrested, officials said. “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin Nafia Square” which is a major intersection at the centre of the city, AFP reported. The hacker "showed a pornographic film for several minutes before we cut the power cable," the report added quoting an official.

Baghdad advertising screens: Vehicles drive past a shut advertisement screen at the Uqba Bin Nafia square in Baghdad.(AFP)
Videos of the pornographic film being screened as cars passed by were widely shared on social media. “These immoral scenes prompted the authorities to turn off all advertising screens in Baghdad while they review security measures”, the report claimed.

The interior ministry also confirmed in a statement that a suspect had been arrested, without giving details. Following the order, several screens that usually show advertisements were switched off, AFP reported.

Iraq announced in 2022 that it was planning to block pornographic websites, but many have been accessible so far. The Iraqi government has also targeted several YouTubers and TikTokers since last year, accusing them of sharing "indecent content that goes against morals and traditions". Some people have also been imprisoned, including a young woman who posted videos dancing to pop music, media reports claimed.

