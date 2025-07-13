Russia warns US, South Korea, Japan against alliance targeting North Korea

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday warned the United States, South Korea, and Japan against forming a security alliance targeting North Korea, as he visited Pyongyang for talks aimed at deepening growing military and economic ties between Moscow and its isolated ally. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) in Wonsan on July 12, 2025.(AFP)

Lavrov made the remarks during his visit to North Korea’s eastern port city of Wonsan, where he met leader Kim Jong Un and conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have significantly strengthened in recent years, with Pyongyang supplying ammunition and troops to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine in exchange for economic and military assistance.

The arrangement has alarmed the US, South Korea, and others, who fear Russia may transfer sensitive military technologies that could enhance North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

After meeting North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui, Lavrov accused Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo of fuelling regional tensions.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” he said, according to the Russian state-run Tass news agency.

US, South Korea, Japan step up military drills

The warning comes as the US, South Korea, and Japan continue to expand trilateral military exercises in response to Pyongyang’s growing nuclear arsenal.

On Friday, the three nations conducted joint air drills involving US nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula, coinciding with a meeting of their top military commanders in Seoul. The officers urged North Korea to halt all “unlawful activities” that threaten regional stability.

North Korea has long denounced US-led military exercises as rehearsals for invasion and justifies its nuclear programme as a necessary deterrent against such threats.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s understanding of Pyongyang’s stance.

“The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea's aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing nuclear development,” he said, as quoted by Tass.

During their talks, Choe reaffirmed Pyongyang’s “unconditional” support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Lavrov, in turn, expressed gratitude for the contribution of North Korean troops in defending Russia’s Kursk border region from a Ukrainian incursion.

With AP inputs