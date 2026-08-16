Large clouds of smoke engulf Russia's Wildberries warehouse after Ukraine's massive attack on Moscow | Visuals

Ukraine reportedly launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Russia on Sunday, sending hundreds of drones across the country and killing at least six people.

Visuals show huge columns of black smoke billowing into the sky after a Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk, (X)

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Visuals show huge columns of black smoke billowing into the sky after a Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk, in the Moscow region.

A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop a load of water during a fire at Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries' logistics complex near the town of Podolsk, outside Moscow on August 16.

Russia’s ministry of defense said it destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 600 drones were detected heading towards the Russian capital, with a third of them destroyed over the Moscow region, The Associated Press reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Air defences shot down or suppressed 187 drones across the Moscow region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said, as per a Bloomberg report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Air defences shot down or suppressed 187 drones across the Moscow region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said, as per a Bloomberg report. {{/usCountry}}

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Fires were also reported at a pharmaceutical warehouse in Domodedovo and an industrial facility in Voskresensk. Three people were injured in the attacks.

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He also confirmed the blaze at the Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk.

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Additionally, Vorobyov said, an 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the Moscow region.

The attack also targeted three towns in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region. Governor Yury Slyusar said five people were killed in an attack involving more than 150 drones. Several homes and a railway station were damaged, while a forest fire was also reported.

Wildberries a recurring target

Wildberries, Russia’s version of Amazon, has become a recurring target in Ukraine’s campaign against Russian logistics infrastructure. At least 20 of the company’s warehouses have been attacked since mid-July.

The Koledino distribution centre hit overnight is one of Wildberries’ major Moscow-region hubs.

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Russia attacks Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, with strikes reported in Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed two people and wounded 14, while another person was killed in Sumy. A Russian attack on Kyiv also sparked fires in at least two districts and injured six people.

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“Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure,” Zelensky said. “Since this morning, air raid alerts have continued in many regions – the Russians launched another wave of drones.”

Ukraine’s air force said Russian forces used ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones against the Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih regions. Air defences shot down or suppressed three cruise missiles and 85 drones, while strikes were recorded at 13 locations.

Russia’s defense ministry said the strikes targeted military-industrial facilities in Kyiv, the Kremenchuk oil refinery and the ArcelorMittal mining and metallurgical complex in Kryvyi Rih. The main energy and blast furnace production facility there was damaged and production was suspended, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Separately, Romania’s defense ministry said a Spanish F18 fighter jet shot down a drone that entered Romanian airspace from Moldova near the Ukrainian border.

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“Romania is defending its airspace, and our allies are standing with us,” Defense Minister Radu Miruta said on X. “Romania is on the front line of the European Union’s defense.”

The drone was intercepted about 24 kilometres north of Galati, a port town on the Danube about 240 kilometres southwest of Odesa.

(With inputs from AP, Bloomberg)