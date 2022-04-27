Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia withdraws from UN tourism body: UNWTO

Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO, said the organization in a tweet. 
Published on Apr 27, 2022 04:25 PM IST
AFP |

Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation's tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow's membership over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia's suspension "is effective immediately".

