Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian airborne troops land in Kharkiv, attack hospital, says Ukraine military
Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, as Russia's invasion rumbles on into a seventh day. The Ukrainian army has claimed that enemy troops have attacked a hospital in the city, news agency AFP reported. Kharkiv is also the city in which an Indian student was killed on Tuesday amid shelling by the Russian military.
"Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv and attacked a local hospital. There is an ongoing fight," Ukrainian forces were quoted by AFP.
Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said on Tuesday Russian missile attacks had hit the centre of the city, including residential areas and administration buildings.
Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. It has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
Over 350 civilian casualties have been reported so far, including at least 14 children. More than 1,600 people have also been injured, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the fighting as a massive Russian military convoy north of Kyiv advances on the city. West of Kyiv, in the city of Zhytomyr, four people, including a child, were killed on Tuesday by a Russian cruise missile, a Ukrainian official said on Wednesday as per news agency Reuters.
Already shunned by the West over its week-long invasion of Ukraine, Russia has shown no sign of stopping an assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second city of Kharkiv.
