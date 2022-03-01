Home / World News / Freezing temp, clogged borders, long queues as civilians flee Ukraine. In pictures
world news

Freezing temp, clogged borders, long queues as civilians flee Ukraine. In pictures

Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday as Russia continues its aggression.
Piles of clothing lined the potholed road as people sought to lighten their load for the journey.(REUTERS)
Piles of clothing lined the potholed road as people sought to lighten their load for the journey.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency, setting off a refugee crisis as thousands await passage at European border crossings.

More than half of them have fled into neighbouring EU and NATO member Poland. Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian refugees have also fled to other bordering states including Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, which as members of both the EU and NATO offer safe havens ostensibly beyond Moscow's reach.

The European Union (EU) estimates that up to 4 million people may try to leave the country because of the Russian invasion, news agency Reuters reported.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with 1.5 million people, was the latest to bear the brunt of the attack on Monday. Officials say dozens of people were killed and injured by missile strikes that hit civilian areas.

Piles of clothing lined the potholed road as people sought to lighten their load.(REUTERS)
Piles of clothing lined the potholed road as people sought to lighten their load.(REUTERS)
Long queues form at central Europe border crossings as people flee Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Long queues form at central Europe border crossings as people flee Ukraine.(REUTERS)
(EU) estimates that up to 4 million people may try to leave the country.(REUTERS)
(EU) estimates that up to 4 million people may try to leave the country.(REUTERS)
352 civilians have been killed in Ukraine , including 14 children, Ukrainian President said on Monday.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
352 civilians have been killed in Ukraine , including 14 children, Ukrainian President said on Monday. (REUTERS)
More than half of the Ukrainians have fled into EU and NATO member Poland.(REUTERS)
More than half of the Ukrainians have fled into EU and NATO member Poland.(REUTERS)
Ukrainian refugees have also fled to other bordering states Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.(REUTERS)
Ukrainian refugees have also fled to other bordering states Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.(REUTERS)
Thousands await passage at European border crossings.(REUTERS)
Thousands await passage at European border crossings.(REUTERS)
Ukraine is having devastating consequences on women and children, senior UN officials reported.(REUTERS)
Ukraine is having devastating consequences on women and children, senior UN officials reported.(REUTERS)
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was the latest to face the Russian aggression.(REUTERS)
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was the latest to face the Russian aggression.(REUTERS)

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out