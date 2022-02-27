Home / World News / Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report
world news

Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus: Report

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries and President Vladimir Putin's office.
A man holds a placard as people gather at Tokyo's Shibuya area to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
A man holds a placard as people gather at Tokyo's Shibuya area to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the first negotiations since Russia started its invasion on Feb. 24.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries and President Vladimir Putin's office, and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out