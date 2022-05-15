Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Russian diplomats in US being ‘threatened’ with violence, claims envoy

Anatoly Antonov further claimed that US security service agents were trying to establish contact with employees of the Russian embassy.
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador in Washington (File Photo/AFP)
Published on May 15, 2022 08:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador in Washington DC, who alleged last month that Moscow's diplomats in the United States were being ‘blocked’ by American authorities, has now claimed that Russian officials are being ‘threatened’ with violence, adding that US intelligence agents are trying to ‘establish contact’ with the embassy staff.

“It's like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment. The embassy employees are receiving threats, including those of physical violence,” news agency Tass quoted Antonov as saying, 

Though the ambassador did not reveal who was ‘threatening’ the staff, he further said, “Agents from the US security services are hanging around outside our building, handing out phone numbers belonging to the CIA and FBI, which can be called to establish contact.”

Also Read | US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the State Department are yet to respond to Antonov's allegations.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, Russia and the United States have been engaged in a tussle of their own, not least due to the invasion itself. The two countries have expelled each other's diplomats; the US has also been at the forefront of calling for cessation of the Ukraine war, and has slapped sanctions against Moscow for attacking the east European nation.

 

(With agency inputs)

