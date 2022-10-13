Russian drone strikes hit Kyiv's critical infrastructure facilities: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to a power station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, October 12 after a Russian attack.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes early on Thursday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Volodymyr Zelenskiy's presidential office said on Thursday.

"Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky drone attack drone
