Home / World News / Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odesa: Officials

Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odesa: Officials

AFP |
Apr 04, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "The enemy has just struck Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement.

Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odesa, local authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that "damage" had been recorded.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows a monastery damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows a monastery damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.(Reuters)

Read more: Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

"The enemy has just struck Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles. "There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out