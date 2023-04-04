Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odesa: Officials

Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odesa, local authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that "damage" had been recorded. Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows a monastery damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.(Reuters)

"The enemy has just struck Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles. "There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.