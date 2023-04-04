Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odesa: Officials
AFP |
Apr 04, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "The enemy has just struck Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement.
Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odesa, local authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that "damage" had been recorded.
Read more: Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates
"The enemy has just struck Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles. "There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.