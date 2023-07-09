Russian federation council speaker to visit China's Xinhua from July 9 to 12: Report
Reuters |
The speaker will attend the eighth meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation.
Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will lead a delegation to China from Sunday through Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
The speaker will attend the eighth meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation, the report said.
