Russian forces regrouping in Ukraine's Donbas region, says NATO chief
The Russian forces in Ukraine are not withdrawing but regrouping, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation secretary general General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday amid the fighting between Russia and Ukraine entering the 36th day.
"According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region," news agency Reuters quoted Stoltenberg in Brussels.
“At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering,” he added.
It has been 36 days since Vladimir Putin's forces launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, calling it a 'military operation. Earlier in the day, the Russian forces attacked a military base in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
According to local governor, two people were killed and five injured during the attack, The Kyiv Independent reported. The Kharkiv region in the north-eastern Ukraine came under heavy shelling by the Russian forces, preventing the opening of evacuation corridors in the region.
Meanwhile, in heavy shelling, a school was damaged in the Ukrainian village in Kyiv Oblast. Artworks were scattered on the ground with glass shattered and debris lying on the ground.
In a missile strike on Mykolaiv's regional administration building, 20 people were killed and 33 people were injured. The Ukrainian media reported that half of the building was demolished in the missile strike.
But the Ukrainian armed forces continue to claim that the Russian forces suffered heavy losses in the war. The Kyiv Independent quoted the Ukrainian forces which claimed that Moscow lost 17,500 troops, 614 tanks and 1,735 armed personnel carriers since the invasion began.
The Ukrainian forces also claimed that the Russians lost 1,201 vehicles, 135 aircraft and 131 helicopters in the war. In another development, a U.K. intelligence chief says demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine are refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and accidentally shot down their own aircraft, news agency AP reported.
-
Sri Lanka to turn off street lights as economic crisis deepens
A diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line from neighbouring India is expected to arrive on Saturday, Power Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said, but she warned that the situation was not likely to improve any time soon.
-
US says no official, agency sent any letter to Pakistan on Imran Khan: Report
The United States has distanced itself from the political turmoil of Pakistan and said there is no truth to the allegations that a senior US official told a Pakistani envoy that the US is displeased with Imran Khan's recent Moscow visit. Pakistan, however, has not revealed the name of US.
-
Maryam Sharif's message to Imran Khan: ‘Not only lost majority but…’
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lost the support of key ally MQM-P, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan has not only lost the majority but also the moral authority to remain Pakistan PM.
-
Putin's officials too afraid to tell him truth of the war against Ukraine: US
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been given true information about the ground reality of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the Kremlin does not have officials who can speak the truth to power, the White House believes.
-
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics