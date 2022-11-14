On reports of foreign minister hospitalised at G20 meet, Moscow says 'fake news'

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday. The report cited unidentified Indonesian officials but did not cite the reason for Sergei Lavrov being taken to hospital.

Sergei Lavrov, who is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit, arrived in Bali on Sunday.

However, responding to reports of Russia's foreign minister being hospital, the foreign ministry said, "It's fake news", Reuters reported.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has left hospital in good health, the governor of Bali told Reuters while responding to the reports.

He was taken to hospital for a "check-up" at the Sanglah hospital and he "immediately returned", said Bali Governor I Wayan Koster.

Later, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also appeared in a video apparently from his hotel room in Bali. Speaking with Russian news agency TASS, he said the reports were a "political game".

