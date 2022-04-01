Russian invasion has killed 153 children, injured 245, Kyiv worst hit: Ukraine
As many as 153 children have been killed and 245 children injured since the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according to the office of the prosecutor general of Ukraine. "About 400 children have suffered in Ukraine since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Of these, 153 were killed and more than 245 were injured," the ministry's press service said on Friday – the 37th day of Moscow's assault on Kyiv.
Most of the deaths occurred in the Kyiv region (73), followed by the southeastern region of Donetsk (65) and the eastern region of Kharkiv (46). The toll may rise significantly as many victims in besieged cities of Mariupol and Chernihiv are unaccounted for, according to Al Jazeera.
The prosecutor general's said work continues to establish all the data on the affected children in the places of active hostilities and in the territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops – particularly in the city of Mariupol, parts of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Ukraine. So far, 859 educational institutions have been damaged due to bombing and shelling. About 83 of them have completely been destroyed. The worst situation is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv regions and Kyiv.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, however, said on Friday some progress had been made at peace talks with Ukraine and that Moscow was preparing its response to Ukrainian proposals.
Speaking at a briefing after talks with his Indian counterparts, Lavrov said peace talks with Ukraine needed to continue but that Kyiv had shown "much more understanding" of the situation in Crimea and Donbas and the necessity of its neutral status.
China joint statement signals revival of TAPI gas pipeline via Af-Pak to India
Turkmenistan will promote the implementation of a stalled 1,800km gas pipeline that will pass through Afghanistan, Pakistan and culminate in India (TAPI), a joint statement released at the end of a China-led regional conference on Afghanistan said on Friday, a move Islamabad has said, in the same declaration, it would support. The announcement was part of “The Tunxi Initiative of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan on Supporting Economic Reconstruction in and Practical Cooperation with Afghanistan”.
Covid lockdown in Chinese city leads to US firms worrying about revenue
More than half of U.S. multinational companies in China have reduced their annual revenue projections, mostly due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, according to a joint survey by the American Chambers of Commerce in Shanghai and Beijing published on Friday. More than half, or 54%, have cut 2022 revenue projections following the outbreak, though 38% said it was too early to estimate the impact.
India continues to bar Canadians from getting e-visas,10-year tourist visas
While easing travel restrictions, India will continue to maintain some procedures for Canadian citizens as a measure of “reciprocity” related to hurdles before Indians seeking to go to Canada. While electronic travel authorisation or e-visas are being issued to citizens of 156 countries, Canada has been excluded from this facility. Canadians will also not have access to longer-term 10-year tourist visas, even though those are available to travellers from countries like the United States.
As Imran Khan's options fade, Pak summons US envoy over ‘threatening letter’
Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat here and lodged a strong protest over America's alleged "interference" in its internal affairs, according to media reports on Friday. The US State Department on Thursday firmly rejected embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks over Washington's role in an alleged “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from power. The step was taken after a decision by Pakistan's National Security Council on Thursday.
Premium Conversations | Decoding the Indian-American story with Ro Khanna
Washington: Ro Khanna, the elected representative from California's 17th district in the House of Representatives, has emerged as an important voice in American politics. His recent book, Dignity in the Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us, offers a blueprint for making the best of digital technologies, while protecting democracy. We are leading in advances on climate – you are not going to have the solutions to the climate without massive technological innovation.
