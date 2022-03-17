Russian invasion of Ukraine stalled at all fronts: UK defence ministry

The United Kingdom said Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had stalled on all fronts, adding Russian forces had made minimal progress on land, sea and air. In a series of tweets, the British defence ministry said, "Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, and they continue to suffer heavy losses." The ministry said Ukrainian resistance 'remains staunch and well-coordinated' and that the vast majority of territory in the east European nation, including all major cities, remained in its hands.

The update comes a day after the British government said it would provide Kyiv with high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems and other military aid to help it fight of Russian forces. The decision was taken following an extraordinary meeting of NATO defence chiefs. Ukraine has also been promsed $800 million in defence aid from the United Stares.

"During the meeting, defence ministers agreed to continue providing significant military supplies to Ukraine including lethal and non-lethal aid. The UK defence secretary (Ben Wallace) highlighted that the UK would be providing Starstreak, a high-velocity anti-aircraft missile system, that complements the other military aid provided by the UK Armed Forces, including over 4,000 anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry also said it will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian offensive, which is now in its third week amid indications Moscow is targeting civilian centres.

Later on Thursday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting at the request of six western countries, including the UK and the US.

The meeting comes ahead of the expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution, which has been sharply censured by the West and the Ukrainian government.

"Russian appeal to UN members to support the most egregious hypocrisy - 'humanitarian' draft resolution by a serial killer is outrageous. UN members may like to think twice before they dive into the blood of children and adults executed by the Russian military," Ukraine's UN rep, Sergiy Kyslytsya, tweeted.

