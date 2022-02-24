Russian military says first day of Ukraine invasion 'successful'
"All of the tasks assigned to the groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the day were successfully completed," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:32 PM IST
AFP |
Russia said Thursday that its military had achieved its goals set out for the first day of its invasion of Ukraine, after launching the attack despite warnings of sweeping Western sanctions.
