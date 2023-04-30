Russian missile or UFO? Mystery object crashes in Poland: Report

A mysterious object fell down from the sky near Bydgoszcz, a small town in northern Poland, sparking speculation on social media. Local media claimed the object to be a surface-to-air missile with "Cyrillic writing" on it, saying that it belonged to the Russian military, Newsweek reported as tensions run high between NATO and Russia following Moscow's Ukraine invasion.

Local media claimed the object to be a surface-to-air missile with "Cyrillic writing" on it.(Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November 2022, a missile crossed into Polish territory and was confirmed to have come from a Ukrainian air defense system. Poland's RMF24 radio station reported that initially the object was thought to be a drone, with “inscriptions in Russian”.

But social media users speculated the object to be a UFO. "UFO crashed in Poland, Bydgoszcz," a Reddit post read.

"Is this the object that crashed in Poland? Recorded same day in the same area. If not, hell of a [coincidence]," wrote another user.

With a video in which panoramic footage featuring the same object was seen, a third user questioned the object.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports of large "military presence" and temporary restrictions around the site following the fall of the object fuelled several theories suggesting that the Polish authorities were "covering up" an alien spaceship crash site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail