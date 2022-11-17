Home / World News / Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian gas production facilities: Ukraine's PM

Published on Nov 17, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian sappers inspect a destroyed building during a demining operation of a residential area in Novoselivka.(AP)
Reuters |

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said new Russian missile strikes on Thursday targeted gas production facilities and a missile plant, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

Read more: First snowfall in Ukraine hit by power cuts

"Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now. Now they are bombing our gas production (facilities), they are bombing our enterprises in Dnipro and Yuzhmash (missile factory)," it quoted him as telling a conference.

