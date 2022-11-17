First snowfall in Ukraine hit by power cuts

The first snow of the season on Thursday fell in Ukraine, which has been wracked by power cuts following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure throughout the country.

AFP journalists in the capital Kyiv, which has been suffering from scheduled and unannounced electricity cuts, saw snow fall Thursday, after the regional governor this week warned the situation could become "difficult" and that temperatures could drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit.