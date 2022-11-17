Home / World News / First snowfall in Ukraine hit by power cuts

First snowfall in Ukraine hit by power cuts

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine saw snow fall Thursday, after the regional governor this week warned the situation could become "difficult".

Russia-Ukraine War: A street during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A street during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
AFP |

The first snow of the season on Thursday fell in Ukraine, which has been wracked by power cuts following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure throughout the country.

AFP journalists in the capital Kyiv, which has been suffering from scheduled and unannounced electricity cuts, saw snow fall Thursday, after the regional governor this week warned the situation could become "difficult" and that temperatures could drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
