Plane with at least 30 people on board goes missing in Russia’s Far East region

The plane was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled communication, the Interfax and RIA Novosti agencies cited the emergencies ministry as saying, according to news agency Reuters.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:01 AM IST
File Photo / Representational Image

A Russian airplane carrying 28 onboard has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east region, multiple news reports said citing regional authorities on Tuesday. The AN-26 plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.

AFP reported that the 28 people on board included six crew members and there were one or two children among the 22 passengers. A search has been launched and rescue workers are on standby, the agency added.

Russia, once known for aircraft-related accidents, has improved its air traffic safety records in the past few years. However, poor maintenance of air crafts and a low level of safety standards still prevail. Flying is also dangerous in the country’s isolated regions with difficult weather conditions.

This incident in Russia comes exactly two days after a Philippine air force aircraft crashed on a southern island on July 4, killing 50 people. The July 4 crash is the worst air disaster for the Asian country in nearly three decades.

