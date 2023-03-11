Home / World News / Russian shelling kill three in Ukraine's Kherson: Officials

Russian shelling kill three in Ukraine's Kherson: Officials

Published on Mar 11, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Russian terrorists are shelling Kherson again," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on messaging app Telegram.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman hides in a trench.(Reuters)
AFP |

A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday left three people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

"Russian terrorists are shelling Kherson again," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on messaging app Telegram.

He posted a picture of firefighters next to a charred car.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional military administration, said the casualties occurred when a car was hit by a shell and caught fire.

The strike came two days after Russian artillery fire also killed three people in Kherson, according to the Ukrainian presidency.

Kherson is the capital of one of the four regions -- along with Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia -- that Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control.

Despite Russia's retreat from the city of Kherson late last year, it has been regularly pounded by Moscow's troops.

Several cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Galyna Kolisnyk, 53, said the Russians struck when she was in a store.

"When we entered, literally five minutes later this tragedy happened," she told AFP.

"Explosions began, our car got hit....This is horrible."

