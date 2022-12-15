Russian shelling kills two in Ukrainian city of Kherson, Kyiv says
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building.
Russian shelling killed two people on Thursday in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday.
