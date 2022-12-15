Home / World News / Russian shelling kills two in Ukrainian city of Kherson, Kyiv says

world news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 04:10 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building.

Russia-Ukraine War: View of the damage at Svobody Square in Kherson.(Reuters)
Russian shelling killed two people on Thursday in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday.

russia ukraine crisis
Thursday, December 15, 2022
