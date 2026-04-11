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Russian strikes on Ukraine's Odesa kill two ahead of Orthodox Easter ceasefire

As Ukraine braces for a proposed ceasefire over Orthodox Easter, Russian drone strikes in Odesa have left two dead and two injured. 

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:54 pm IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
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Russian drone strikes killed at least two people in the Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight into Saturday, local authorities reported, ahead of a proposed ceasefire for Orthodox Easter.

A local resident walks past a destroyed house following an air attack in Odesa on April 11, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.(AFP)

A further two people were wounded in the attack on the Black Sea port city, when drones hit a residential area, damaging apartment buildings, houses and a kindergarten.

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According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia targeted Ukraine with 160 drones overnight, of which 133 were shot down or intercepted, hours before a proposed Easter ceasefire was due to come into force.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 99 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across Russia and occupied Crimea.

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A possible prisoner exchange over the Easter holiday has also been discussed.

Russia's human rights ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova, said last week that both sides were working on exchanges of prisoners.

Periodic prisoner exchanges have been one of the few positive outcomes of otherwise fruitless months-long US-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. The talks have delivered no progress on key issues preventing an end to Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
 
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