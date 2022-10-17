Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian warplane crashes in residential area in port of Yeysk, probe ordered

Russian warplane crashes in residential area in port of Yeysk, probe ordered

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 10:35 PM IST

Russian warplane crashed in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov.

Agencies | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said.

A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties.

Russia launched criminal investigation into Yeysk plane crash. "Military investigators are establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident," it said.

