Russia's attacks leave 4.5 mn Ukrainians temporarily without power: Zelensky

Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:03 AM IST

He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP file photo)
Reuters |

Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Zelenskiy said those affected were Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

