Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Rajnath Singh warns against nuke use as Russia flags Ukraine's ‘dirty bomb’ threat

Rajnath Singh warns against nuke use as Russia flags Ukraine's ‘dirty bomb’ threat

world news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 04:30 PM IST

Rajnath Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.

Russia's defence minister Sergey Shoigu with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Russia's defence minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday held a phone call with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and discussed Russia's concerns about the possible use of a “dirty bomb” by Ukraine, the Russian embassy in New Delhi tweeted.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Russian Federation Mr Sergei Shoigu on October 26, 2022 at the latter's request. During the telecon, both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed the Raksha Mantri on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Singh, however, reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. “He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,” it said.

Both Ministers agreed to remain in touch.

Shoigu made several phone calls since Sunday on the same topic with NATO defence ministers, reported news agency Reuters. Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's allegation that Ukraine is preparing to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" and voiced concern that Moscow is using that as a pretext for a further escalation in the war.

The Kremlin said it would "vigorously" continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow wanted to prompt an active response from the international community.

Shoigu also made a call to his Chinese counterpart to convey Moscow's warning.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ukraine war russia rajnath singh volodymyr zelensky
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP