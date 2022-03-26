Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia's defence minister got heart attack after speaking to Putin, claims Ukraine
world news

Russia's defence minister got heart attack after speaking to Putin, claims Ukraine

Ukraine minister claimed in a Facebook post that Putin blamed Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu for the ‘failure’ of the Russian army against Ukraine in the ongoing war. 
Ukraine minister claimed Putin gave an earful to Russian defence minister following which he got a heart attack. (via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Ukraine minister Anton Gerashchenko has claimed Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu had suffered a heart attack after a heated confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where Putin squarely blamed him for the 'failure' of his special military operation in Ukraine. The Ukraine minister has claimed that this is the reason why the defence minister, the man believed to be the second mastermind of the war, was not seen in the public since March 11. On March 24, the Russian defence minister was seen on television again. It is, however, not known whether the footage was new or old.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war

 

His sudden disappearance triggers rumours that he has been punished by Kremlin for not yet capturing key Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv or Kyiv. A Guardian report claimed that the issue was brought up at the daily press meet held by the Kremlin as reporters asked the whereabouts of the defence minister.

RELATED STORIES

Kremlin spokesperson, as reported, said it is quite understandable that the defence minister is busy amid the special military operation and it is not exactly the right time for media activities.

Soon after, the defence minister was seen on the television, in a clip of a security council teleconference with Putin where the minister was said to have reported progress in the special military operation.

"Shoigu was giving a report to the National Security Council on the military operation in Ukraine remotely. The broadcast footage, which interrupted a live interview, did not show Shoigu speak, but his image appeared on screen among other video call participants reporting to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," CNN reported casting doubt on the recent footage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP