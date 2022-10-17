Russia's former leader warns ‘reckless’ Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine
Published on Oct 17, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: “Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move,” Dmitry Medvedev said.
AFP |
Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel on Monday against supplying weapons to Ukraine, saying any move to bolster Kyiv's forces would severely damage bilateral ties.
"Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move. It would destroy all bilateral relations between our countries," the former president and prime minister said in a statement on Telegram.
