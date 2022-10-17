Russia's former leader warns ‘reckless’ Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 17, 2022 04:01 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move,” Dmitry Medvedev said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.(AP)
Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel on Monday against supplying weapons to Ukraine, saying any move to bolster Kyiv's forces would severely damage bilateral ties.

"Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move. It would destroy all bilateral relations between our countries," the former president and prime minister said in a statement on Telegram.

russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war
