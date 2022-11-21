Russia's most active volcano could burst into ‘powerful eruption’ any time

Extremely high activity was observed in Russia’s Shiveluch volcano as the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team warned of a powerful explosion that could occur at any time.

Shiveluch volcano is Russia's most active volcano and one of the largest in the far East. It recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13000ft altitude on Saturday, according to the observatory.

“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said.

“Ash explosions up to 10-15kms (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft,” it added.

The dom of the volcano has become very hot and glows at night, Russian state media RIA reported as the observatory said, “At night, the dome glows almost over its entire surface. Hot avalanches with a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius (1,832°F) roll down the slopes, pyroclastic flows descend.@

“This state of the dome is observed, as a rule, before a powerful paroxysmal eruption," it explained.

The most powerful eruption that took place last on Shiveluch volcano was recorded in 2009, according to Nasa. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s largest volcanoes, has its summit reaching 3,283m (10,771ft) and is also one of the peninsula’s most active ones, with an estimated 60 large eruptions in the past 10,000 years.

