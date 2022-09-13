Russia's ‘worst’ defeat in Ukraine since Feb as Kyiv makes gains: 10 updates
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine has made major territorial gains especially in the city of Kharkiv.
Ukrainian troops continued inexorable pressure on retreating Russia forces as Kyiv held on to a sudden momentum gained in the war which began after Moscow's February invasion. Ukraine has made major territorial gains especially in the city of Kharkiv.
"From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine — in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.
Watch video here:
Here are top 10 updates on Russia-Ukraine War:
1. Ukraine's military intelligence said Russian troops were surrendering en masses, Reuters reported.
2. Ukraine's counteroffensive left Russia struggling for a response as Moscow faces its largest military defeat in Ukraine since early days of the invasion.
3. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems amid gains.
4. Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged the setback they faced in a map that showed its troops pressed back along a narrow patch of land.
Read more: Armenia PM dials Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts'
5. British intelligence said that one of Moscow's premier forces, the 1st Guards Tank Army, had been “severely degraded”.
6. Russia continued shelling in the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring nine, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said, Reuters reported.
7. A senior US military official told Reuters that Russia had largely ceded territory near Kharkiv.
Read more: How Middle East heating faster than world average may affect 400 million people
8. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukrainian forces have made "significant progress" with Western support.
9. Shelling around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continued sparking grave concerns about the risk of a radioactive catastrophe.
10. Ukraine presidential adviser Oleksiy Aretovych said the country's forces were making progress in Donetsk.
