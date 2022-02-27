Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 3rd flight of Op Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am

Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day four. On Sunday morning, massive explosions rocked south of Kyiv with the Ukrainian government saying that one such explosion was near the Zhuliany airport and another one at an oil depot.

Nearly 200 civilians in Ukraine have died so far and more than 150,000 civilians have fled to neighbouring countries including Poland, Moldova.

A defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that “We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country.” Zelenskyy has refused to leave Ukraine and has asked citizens to stand against the Russian siege.

Meanwhile, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) will sanction the Russian central bank and block the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). US officials said on Saturday that previously announced sanctions on Russia already had an impact, bringing the currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.