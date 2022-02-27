Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 3rd flight of Op Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am
Live

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 3rd flight of Op Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Nearly 200 civilians in Ukraine have died so far and more than 15,000 civilians have fled to neigbouring countries including Poland, Moldova.
Women fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine exit the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on February 27, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day four. On Sunday morning, massive explosions rocked south of Kyiv with the Ukrainian government saying that one such explosion was near the Zhuliany airport and another one at an oil depot.

Nearly 200 civilians in Ukraine have died so far and more than 150,000 civilians have fled to neighbouring countries including Poland, Moldova.

Also Read| 'Russia out!' Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine

A defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that “We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country.” Zelenskyy has refused to leave Ukraine and has asked citizens to stand against the Russian siege.

Also Read| Highlights: US, EU agree to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT

Meanwhile, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) will sanction the Russian central bank and block the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). US officials said on Saturday that previously announced sanctions on Russia already had an impact, bringing the currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:48 AM

    India: Third flight of Operation Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am

    Officials familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on Sunday that the third flight of Modi government's Operation Ganga will land in Delhi from Budapest at 9.30 am.  The flight which took off earlier in the day, has 240 Indian nationals that were stranded in Ukraine. 

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:42 AM

    YouTube blocks Russia's media network RT in Ukraine 

    YouTube has blocked Russia's state-controlled international media network RT in Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetise content globally, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing local reports. Apart from RT, YouTube has also restricted other Russian channels on its platform. 

    The restriction comes after the Ukrainian government asked YouTube to cut off access of the above channels  in Ukraine. 

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:33 AM

    Took decisive action against Russia over SWIFT, says UK PM Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom (UK) and its allies took decisive action against Russia over the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). 

    "We have taken decisive action tonight with our international partners to shut Russia out of the global financial system, including the important first step of ejecting Russian banks from SWIFT," Johnson tweeted on Sunday. 

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:10 AM

    Roads company in Ukraine removes road signs to confuse Russian troops

    Ukravtodor, the state road agency of Ukraine, has said that it is removing all road signs that could be used by Russian forces to navigate their way. 

    "The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," Ukravtodor said in a Facebook post on Friday and shared a photo of a standard road sign in which directions were replaced with profanities.  

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:47 AM

    Watch: Latest visuals from Ukraine as Russian offensive enters day 4

    Visuals shared by news agency AFP on Sunday morning showed damage to a building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a Ukrainian tank in the Lugansk region, Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv and fragment of a destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv. 

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:42 AM

    Town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv hit by missile strikes

    Missiles fired by Russian forces struck Vasylkiv, a town on the southwest of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday. The missile strikes an oil terminal on fire. 

  • Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:37 AM

    Russia blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, says Ukraine

    The Ukrainian government said on Sunday that Russia forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, which is the country's second largest city. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.