Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 3rd flight of Op Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am

Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day four. On Sunday morning, massive explosions rocked south of Kyiv with the Ukrainian government saying that one such explosion was near the Zhuliany airport and another one at an oil depot.
Nearly 200 civilians in Ukraine have died so far and more than 150,000 civilians have fled to neighbouring countries including Poland, Moldova.
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that “We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country.” Zelenskyy has refused to leave Ukraine and has asked citizens to stand against the Russian siege.
Meanwhile, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) will sanction the Russian central bank and block the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). US officials said on Saturday that previously announced sanctions on Russia already had an impact, bringing the currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:48 AM
India: Third flight of Operation Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am
Officials familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on Sunday that the third flight of Modi government's Operation Ganga will land in Delhi from Budapest at 9.30 am. The flight which took off earlier in the day, has 240 Indian nationals that were stranded in Ukraine.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:42 AM
YouTube blocks Russia's media network RT in Ukraine
YouTube has blocked Russia's state-controlled international media network RT in Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetise content globally, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing local reports. Apart from RT, YouTube has also restricted other Russian channels on its platform.
The restriction comes after the Ukrainian government asked YouTube to cut off access of the above channels in Ukraine.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:33 AM
Took decisive action against Russia over SWIFT, says UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom (UK) and its allies took decisive action against Russia over the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).
"We have taken decisive action tonight with our international partners to shut Russia out of the global financial system, including the important first step of ejecting Russian banks from SWIFT," Johnson tweeted on Sunday.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:10 AM
Roads company in Ukraine removes road signs to confuse Russian troops
Ukravtodor, the state road agency of Ukraine, has said that it is removing all road signs that could be used by Russian forces to navigate their way.
"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," Ukravtodor said in a Facebook post on Friday and shared a photo of a standard road sign in which directions were replaced with profanities.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:47 AM
Watch: Latest visuals from Ukraine as Russian offensive enters day 4
Visuals shared by news agency AFP on Sunday morning showed damage to a building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a Ukrainian tank in the Lugansk region, Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv and fragment of a destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:42 AM
Town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv hit by missile strikes
Missiles fired by Russian forces struck Vasylkiv, a town on the southwest of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday. The missile strikes an oil terminal on fire.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:37 AM
Russia blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, says Ukraine
The Ukrainian government said on Sunday that Russia forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, which is the country's second largest city.