Russia-Ukraine war: 115 children killed, 140 injured so far, says report

Earlier, the Ukraine prosecutor's office had said most of the children, who have borne the brunt of Russia's invasion, which entered its 25th day, were from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Russian attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 115 children and injured more than 150 since the 'special military operation' began on February 24, news agency The Kyiv Independent quoted the Ukrainian chief prosecutor's office as saying. “These numbers are not just figures but the scale of grief and the broken destinies of hundreds of Ukrainian families,” the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier, the office had said most of the children, who have borne the brunt of Russia's invasion, which entered its 25th day, were from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions.

According to the United Nations, over three million people have been forced to flee Ukraine ever since Russia began its invasion. On Friday alone, over 9,000 civilians were evacuated from combat zones.

As many as 400,000 Mariupol residents have been trapped for over two weeks.

Reports suggest that at least 50 to 100 bombs fall every day in the besieged city of Mariupol. Reportedly, the estimates of casualties remain inconclusive, however, humanitarian agencies say that the death toll could be in over hundreds.

Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school in Mariupol where around 400 people had taken refugee, said local authorities, as reported by news agency AP. As per the report, there was no immediate word on casualties, however, the building has been destroyed. Several Russian missiles have also hit Ukraine - especially near Lyiv and Kyiv in the past two days.

In a desperate appeal, a Ukrainian police official on Saturday said Mariupol is being “wiped off from the face of Earth.” According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mariupol would “go down in history for war crimes committed by Russian troops.”

