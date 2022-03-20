On Day 25 of war, school where 400 took refuge bombed by Russia, says Ukraine
- The incident comes days after Russian forces bombed a theatre in Mariupol where civilians had taken shelter.
The Russian military has bombed an art school in besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where about 400 people had taken refuge, news agency AP quoted local authorities as saying on Sunday. The authorities added that the building was destroyed and people could remain under the debris. There was no immediate word on casualties, the report added.
The incident comes days after Russian forces bombed a theatre in Mariupol where civilians had taken shelter. As many as 130 people have been rescued since Wednesday but many more could remain under the rubbles.
Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
The Russian military invasion of Ukraine entered its 25th day on Sunday.
As many as 400,000 people have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks, sheltering from heavy bombardment that has severed central supplies of electricity, heating and water, according to local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies)
