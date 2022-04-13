Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy praises Biden for saying Russian actions look like genocide

Russia-Ukraine War | Day 49 - LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world to respond to Russia’s use of a poisonous substance in Mariupol. “Given the repeated threats by Russian propagandists to use chemical weapons against the Mariupol defenders and given the repeated use by the Russian army, for example, of phosphorus munitions in Ukraine, the world must react now,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday.

The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where corpses of civilians with bound hands and gunshot wounds to the head were found after Russian forces pulled out, says 403 bodies have been found so far and that he fears the toll will rise.

US President Joe Biden for the first time accused Russia of committing ‘genocide’ in its invasion of Ukraine, further escalating his condemnation of President Vladmir Putin as the war entered 49th day.

Moscow's nearly seven-week long incursion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

Russia says it now aims to capture more territory on behalf of separatists in two eastern provinces, known as the Donbas. It includes Mariupol port, which has been reduced to a wasteland under Russian siege.

Ukraine says tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped inside that city with no way to bring in food or water, and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys.

