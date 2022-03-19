Russia-Ukraine war: Over 50 feared dead in shelling on barracks in Mykolaiv
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian troops targeted a military base in the southern city of Mykolaiv on the 24th day of the conflict, news agency AFP reported.
"No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP.
"At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble," he said.
Another soldier estimated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll, maintaining that rescue operations are underway.
The military facility located in the north of the city was fully destroyed after being hit by several rockets. Mykolaiv lies on the road to the strategic port city of Odessa some 130 kilometres (80 miles) down the Black Sea coastline.
In another incident, seven people were killed and five were injured after a Russian mortar attack on Makariv town, news agency Reuters reported. "As a result of enemy shelling of Makariv, seven civilians were killed," the Ukrainian government statement said.
The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 24th straight day. Cities after cities are being targeted in the missiles and artillery shelling.
In a latest development, Russia said it used the hypersonic missile from Kinzhal system to decimate a military facility in the western part of the country. Ukraine has claimed that Moscow has been using weapons including the Kalibr missiles, Smerch rocket launchers to target the civilian areas.
The attacks come at a time when Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion, warning it would take Russia several generations to recover from its losses in the war.
