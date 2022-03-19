Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion on March 24 in Brussels
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion on March 24 in Brussels

Ukraine says peace talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.
A local resident walks with a child past a tank of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
A local resident walks with a child past a tank of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 09:39 AM IST
More than 9,000 civilians were evacuated from combat zones on Friday, including almost 5,000 from the besieged southern city of Mariupol as the Ukraine war continues. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near western city of Lviv, which has been a key gathering point for people fleeing the conflict. Russia also hit a military facility in the region about 20 miles from Poland. The number of refugees reaching Poland from Ukraine now exceeds 2 million, mostly women with children, Polish border authorities said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in talks with Russia, said Friday the talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart of “implications and consequences” if Beijing provides material support to Russia. Xi Jinping told Biden that China regrets the war, but criticised American sanctions.

EU officials are discussing the possibility of using the assets of sanctioned Russian tycoons to help fund Ukraine’s war recovery efforts, Bloomberg reported, quoting three people familiar with the matter.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 19, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    Ex Russian deputy PM quits post after condemning Ukraine war

    A former Russian deputy prime minister who spoke out against the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine has quit as chair of a prestigious foundation after a lawmaker accused him of a "national betrayal" and demanded his dismissal. Read more

  • Mar 19, 2022 08:39 AM IST

    Roger Federer to donate $ 500,000 for Ukrainian children

    Roger Federer on Friday announced a $500,000 donation to aid in schooling for Ukrainian children affected by the ongoing war against Russia. The Switzerland tennis star took to his official Twitter account to confirm the same, adding that he is “horrified” with the scenes in Ukraine and that he “stands for peace.” Read more

  • Mar 19, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    Zelenskyy says ‘time for meaningful talks’

    In a video address released early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful peace and security talks with Moscow, news agency Reuters reported. "The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said.

    Check out the top 10 updates on Ukraine war here.

  • Mar 19, 2022 08:28 AM IST

    Bill Clinton and George W. Bush show solidarity with Ukraine

    Two former US presidents, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, showed their support for Ukraine on Friday, by placing bouquets of sunflowers, the country’s national emblem, outside a church in Chicago.

  • Mar 19, 2022 08:15 AM IST

    Ukraine says it'll take years to defuse unexploded Russian mines

    Ukraine’s interior minister said Friday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian invasion. Speaking to The Associated Press in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the war is over. Read more

  • Mar 19, 2022 07:38 AM IST

    Ukraine ballet dancer dies: Artists, sportspersons pay price of war

    Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin has died, multiple reports said, weeks after sustaining injuries in the Russian shelling in the capital city of Kyiv. Datsishin - principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine - died on Thursday. Read more

  • Mar 19, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    Putin speech - justifying Ukraine invasion - cut midway due to a glitch

    Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Read more

  • Mar 19, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine on March 24 in Brussels

    Germany on Friday (local time) announced that the Group of Seven (G7) nations will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on March 24. According to the ANI sources, the G7 summit will be led by US President Joe Biden, who is aiming to demonstrate unity not only within the framework of NATO but also the G7 to keep up pressure on Russia.

Pak PM meets Bajwa as army maintains neutrality over no-confidence vote

  • The fissures between Pakistan Prime Minister and the army establishment became apparent when Imran Khan, in his profanity-laced speech on March 11, rebuffed Gen Bajwa’s advice to not use derogatory language against Opposition leaders.
Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Ex Russian deputy prime minister quits post after condemning Ukraine war

His comments prompted a senior ruling party lawmaker to demand that he be fired and to accuse him of being part of a "fifth column" undermining Russia.
A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday.(AP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 09:24 AM IST
How hacktivists from Russia and Ukraine are unleashing cyberwar

A top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, Victor Zhora, said that Russian hackers are trying to spread malware in targeted email attacks on Ukrainian officials and to infect the devices of individual citizens.
Ukraine hacktivists are using software tools that let people report Russian troop locations. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:20 AM IST
First Covid deaths in China since Jan 2021; 12% rise in global daily cases

  • The UK health security agency said that the daily Covid-19 cases in England could be growing each day as the estimated range of the country’s Covid reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.4.
Employees spray disinfectant as part of preventative measures against Covid-19 at the Pyongyang Children's Department Store in Pyongyang.(AFP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Ukraine ballet dancer dies: Artists, sportspersons pay price of war

222 people have been killed in the capital alone since the start of the war, according to rough estimates, including 60 civilians and four children.
Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin.(ANI)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 07:34 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
'Time to talk,' says Zelensky; over 6.5 million displaced in Ukraine: 10 points

In a video address released early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for meaningful peace and security talks with Moscow. 
A local resident walks past a tank of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:41 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Putin speech - justifying Ukraine invasion - cut midway due to a glitch

Putin promised to tens of thousands of people chanting "Russia, Russia, Russia" that all of the Kremlin's aims would be achieved, but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by a technical problem with a server.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.&nbsp;(via AP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Reuters |
Syria's Assad visits UAE, first trip to an Arab state since war

  • The meeting is the latest sign of warming relations between Syria and the UAE, which had broken ties with Damascus in February 2012.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.(Reuters)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:08 AM IST
AFP |
Biden announces Indian American Puneet Talwar for Ambassador of Morocco

Puneet Talwar has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, White House, and the United States Senate. He is currently a Senior Advisor at the State Department.
Puneet Talwar, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco (ANI via Photo/PuneetTalwarDC)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ANI |
Ukraine says it'll take years to defuse unexploded Russian mines

In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnances, the Ukrainian troops also have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key infrastructure to prevent Russians from using them.
A Ukrainian serviceman guards next to the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday.(AP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 05:57 AM IST
AP |
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion on March 24

Ukraine says peace talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.
A local resident walks with a child past a tank of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Brazil bans Telegram messaging service in crackdown on ‘Fake News’

The push to shut Telegram in Brazil is part of wide-reaching efforts to combat misinformation and falsehoods about the country’s electoral system.
On Friday afternoon, Telegram was still available in Brazil via Google Play.(Reuters)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 05:22 AM IST
Bloomberg |
Google Maps down as netizens struggle for directions

Downdetector reported that Google Maps was down with more than 12,000 users reporting snags across United States
Google Map logo(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
After Facebook ban, Russia accuses Google, YouTube of 'terrorist' activities

  • Russia has already blocked access to other global tech giants including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as several independent media.
Google CEO Sunder Pichai
Published on Mar 18, 2022 10:06 PM IST
AFP |
Abandon Moscow for Kyiv, Biden asks Xi amid ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

This is the first call between Chinese president Xi Jinping and US president Joe Biden since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24.
A file photo of President Joe Biden's virtual meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington(AP)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
