Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion on March 24 in Brussels

More than 9,000 civilians were evacuated from combat zones on Friday, including almost 5,000 from the besieged southern city of Mariupol as the Ukraine war continues. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near western city of Lviv, which has been a key gathering point for people fleeing the conflict. Russia also hit a military facility in the region about 20 miles from Poland. The number of refugees reaching Poland from Ukraine now exceeds 2 million, mostly women with children, Polish border authorities said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in talks with Russia, said Friday the talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart of “implications and consequences” if Beijing provides material support to Russia. Xi Jinping told Biden that China regrets the war, but criticised American sanctions.

EU officials are discussing the possibility of using the assets of sanctioned Russian tycoons to help fund Ukraine’s war recovery efforts, Bloomberg reported, quoting three people familiar with the matter.

