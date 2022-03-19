Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion on March 24 in Brussels
More than 9,000 civilians were evacuated from combat zones on Friday, including almost 5,000 from the besieged southern city of Mariupol as the Ukraine war continues. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near western city of Lviv, which has been a key gathering point for people fleeing the conflict. Russia also hit a military facility in the region about 20 miles from Poland. The number of refugees reaching Poland from Ukraine now exceeds 2 million, mostly women with children, Polish border authorities said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in talks with Russia, said Friday the talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart of “implications and consequences” if Beijing provides material support to Russia. Xi Jinping told Biden that China regrets the war, but criticised American sanctions.
EU officials are discussing the possibility of using the assets of sanctioned Russian tycoons to help fund Ukraine’s war recovery efforts, Bloomberg reported, quoting three people familiar with the matter.
Mar 19, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Ex Russian deputy PM quits post after condemning Ukraine war
A former Russian deputy prime minister who spoke out against the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine has quit as chair of a prestigious foundation after a lawmaker accused him of a "national betrayal" and demanded his dismissal. Read more
Mar 19, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Roger Federer to donate $ 500,000 for Ukrainian children
Roger Federer on Friday announced a $500,000 donation to aid in schooling for Ukrainian children affected by the ongoing war against Russia. The Switzerland tennis star took to his official Twitter account to confirm the same, adding that he is “horrified” with the scenes in Ukraine and that he “stands for peace.” Read more
Mar 19, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Zelenskyy says ‘time for meaningful talks’
In a video address released early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful peace and security talks with Moscow, news agency Reuters reported. "The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said.
Mar 19, 2022 08:28 AM IST
Bill Clinton and George W. Bush show solidarity with Ukraine
Two former US presidents, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, showed their support for Ukraine on Friday, by placing bouquets of sunflowers, the country’s national emblem, outside a church in Chicago.
Mar 19, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Ukraine says it'll take years to defuse unexploded Russian mines
Ukraine’s interior minister said Friday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian invasion. Speaking to The Associated Press in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the war is over. Read more
Mar 19, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Ukraine ballet dancer dies: Artists, sportspersons pay price of war
Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin has died, multiple reports said, weeks after sustaining injuries in the Russian shelling in the capital city of Kyiv. Datsishin - principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine - died on Thursday. Read more
Mar 19, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Putin speech - justifying Ukraine invasion - cut midway due to a glitch
Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Read more
Mar 19, 2022 05:48 AM IST
G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine on March 24 in Brussels
Germany on Friday (local time) announced that the Group of Seven (G7) nations will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on March 24. According to the ANI sources, the G7 summit will be led by US President Joe Biden, who is aiming to demonstrate unity not only within the framework of NATO but also the G7 to keep up pressure on Russia.
