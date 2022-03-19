This is the price of Vladimir Putin's Italian jacket
Russian President Vladimir Putin who has declared an unofficial war on Ukraine which has been raging for the past few weeks made an unmistakable public appearance which stunned and amused the Internet as social media users discovered that though Putin is waging his war against the West, he can't forego Italian brand Loro Piana's jacket priced at 10 thousand euros, which is over ₹8 lakh. According to Daily Mail, the average Russian's annual salary in 2021 was 678,000 roubles, less than half the cost of Putin's coat.
Here is the video of how Putin suddenly vanished from the event
"The Russian president was dressed more like an investment fund manager on the slopes of Gstaad than the increasingly raving mad despot he has become after almost a quarter of a century in power," UK Telegraph commented noting that Putin was seen limping.
The opulence in Putin's appearance was criticised on social media at a time Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine.
To mark the 8th anniversary of Crimea's annexation, Putin addressed a packed Moscow stadium where he praised Russian forces for their special operation in Ukraine.“Shoulder to shoulder, they help each other, support each other and when needed they shield each other from bullets with their bodies like brothers. Such unity we have not had for a long time,” Putin said.
His speech was cut off in the middle by Russian state television when he was saying, "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military..." Later, Kremlin said the broadcast was interrupted due to technical glitches.
This was Putin's first appearance in front of his supporters since the war broke out. The 69-year-old reportedly spends most of the time self-isolating for fear of Covid.
-
What is Kinzhal, Russia's advanced hypersonic missile used in Ukraine? 5 points
Kinzhal is an air-launched hypersonic missile with a reported range of 1,500-2,000km. It can carry nuclear payload of 480 kg. This is 33 times the yield of the Fat Man bomb dropped on Hiroshima, reports claimed.
-
'Time to talk,' says Zelensky; over 6.5 million displaced in Ukraine: 10 points
Russia's president Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Kyiv of "war crimes" amid such accusations being made against Moscow with the war about to complete nearly a month.
-
Russia's offensive potential limited, says UK, on Day 23 of war: 10 points
There have been 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, the WHO has said
-
Unveiling election manifesto, Emmanuel Macron casts himself as wartime leader
Often accused of being a Jupiterian ruler, French President Emmanuel Macron said his campaign motto ‘With you’ reflects “a method for the long term.” He smiled and appeared mostly relaxed as he talked about issues ranging from energy to education and surrogacy, but also he bristled, once telling reporters they should be more patient with his long answers.
-
Man admits to stabbing teacher to death, 30 yrs after 'humiliation' at school
The savage murder of 59-year-old Verlinden, at her home in Herentals near Antwerp in 2020, had gone unsolved despite repeated Belgian police enquiries and hundreds of DNA samples to try and find her killer. Her husband had made a public appeal for witnesses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics