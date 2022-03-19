This is the price of Vladimir Putin's Italian jacket

Russian President Vladimir Putin who has declared an unofficial war on Ukraine which has been raging for the past few weeks made an unmistakable public appearance which stunned and amused the Internet as social media users discovered that though Putin is waging his war against the West, he can't forego Italian brand Loro Piana's jacket priced at 10 thousand euros, which is over ₹8 lakh. According to Daily Mail, the average Russian's annual salary in 2021 was 678,000 roubles, less than half the cost of Putin's coat.

Here is the video of how Putin suddenly vanished from the event

What on earth is going on? Putin just vanished mid sentence. Something very odd just happened. ‘The start of the operation completely coincidentally coincided with…’ Putin said before the broadcast suddenly cut to Gazmanov singing ‘Forward Russia!’ Watch it here 👇 pic.twitter.com/v9qLahzgSp — Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) March 18, 2022

"The Russian president was dressed more like an investment fund manager on the slopes of Gstaad than the increasingly raving mad despot he has become after almost a quarter of a century in power," UK Telegraph commented noting that Putin was seen limping.

The opulence in Putin's appearance was criticised on social media at a time Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine.

Today at a concert in honor of the anniversary of the annexation of #Crimea, Putin wearing a $14,000 down jacket, told the #Russians how sanctions will make #Russia stronger and how the Russian army will defeat Nazism pic.twitter.com/c7RamaNILw — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 18, 2022

To mark the 8th anniversary of Crimea's annexation, Putin addressed a packed Moscow stadium where he praised Russian forces for their special operation in Ukraine.“Shoulder to shoulder, they help each other, support each other and when needed they shield each other from bullets with their bodies like brothers. Such unity we have not had for a long time,” Putin said.

His speech was cut off in the middle by Russian state television when he was saying, "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military..." Later, Kremlin said the broadcast was interrupted due to technical glitches.

This was Putin's first appearance in front of his supporters since the war broke out. The 69-year-old reportedly spends most of the time self-isolating for fear of Covid.