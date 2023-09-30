Huge fire erupts at oil pipeline in west Ukraine: Report

A huge fire has erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people, emergency services said Saturday.

It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square metres.(Representational)

Unverified footage shared on social media showed billowing clouds of thick black smoke over what appeared to be a village.

"At 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 millimetres in diameter) ruptured," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square metres.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion.

"Rescuers are working at the scene," the emergency services said.

