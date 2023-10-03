Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Joe Biden spoke to US allies about Ukraine support, White House says

Joe Biden spoke to US allies about Ukraine support, White House says

Reuters |
Oct 03, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Leaders on the call included Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of allied countries, the European Union and the NATO military alliance on Tuesday about continuing coordinated support for Ukraine, the White House said.

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Joe Biden(Reuters)

The call included the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, Britain and France, as well as the heads of NATO, the European Commission and the European Council, the White House said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The White House said it would release a readout of the call.

Biden convened the call amid concerns that support for Kyiv's war effort against Russia was fading, especially in the United States where Congress excluded aid to Ukraine from an emergency bill to prevent a partial government shutdown.

Its omission from the U.S. spending bill sent pro-Kyiv officials in Washington scrambling to find the best way to secure approval for further assistance on top of the $113 billion in security, economic and humanitarian aid the U.S. has provided since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP